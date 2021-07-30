CII, Serum to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination drive in smaller towns, rural areas

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) announced on Friday that it has entered into an agreement with Serum Institute of India (SII) to accelerate vaccination against COVID-19 in partnership with industry members, including healthcare providers. The vaccination drive will target communities in small towns and rural areas of the country in order to ensure wider coverage.

Commenting on the partnership with SII, TV Narendran, President, CII, stated that the country's post-pandemic growth critically rests on how soon the eligible population is vaccinated and economic activities can return to normal. "CII aims to connect the community, hospitals and corporates to fast-track vaccination, and the partnership with Serum Institute will help catalyse industry participation to reach out to communities at large," said Narendran.

He explained that the industry has been playing a responsible part in ensuring the vaccination of workers and their families. "But clearly given the scale and urgency of the vaccination program, we can complement and supplement the efforts of the government in this pivotal mission for the nation," he added.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII, conveyed that his firm is pleased to partner with CII and to work with industry members in order to boost vaccine coverage in the hinterland of the country. "While SII has manufactured the vaccine at scale within a short period of time, it is essential that all stakeholders work together towards carrying out the inoculations. Our partnership with CII will be a good way to close the gaps, as there is plenty of supply of Covishield available for distribution," said Poonawalla.

"CII has undertaken a mission under its flagship program Project Vaccine Nation through which we have collated the vaccine requirements of CII members. In collaboration with Serum Institute and industry, CII would take the learnings to the next level and help in inoculation of the people at the grassroots," stressed Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, CII National Healthcare Council and Chairman & Managing Director of Medanta - The Medicity.

As part of its pan-India vaccine demand aggregation exercise, CII conducted a survey that got responses from over 3,000 companies spread across 196 cities. Through the survey, a requirement of over 7 million single-dose vaccines was identified, according to a press release.

As of July 23, 2021, a total of 34,75,301 (3.4 million) single doses have been administered through 430 camps held across the country by the CII and the CII Foundation.

To further scale up its vaccination efforts, CII is now mapping the vaccination requirement state-wise and setting up vaccination camps along with its members with a focus on reaching Tier 2, 3 cities and rural areas.

The vaccination program is being accompanied by an intensive communication campaign, according to CII.

