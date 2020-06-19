Coronavirus crisis: Biggest spike of 13,586 new cases in 24 hours; recovery rate improves to 54%

India has reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new COVID-19 cases and 336 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532, including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 recoveries and 12,573 deaths, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare suggests. Though cases seem to be consistently rising by the day, 54 per cent or over 2 lakh people have also recovered.

Maharashtra, which is the most affected state, has reported 1,20,504 coronavirus cases. Active patients are 53,915 and the state has reported 5,751 deaths. Tamil Nadu has 23,068 active cases and 28,641 recoveries and 625 deaths. The total cases in the state stand at 52,334.

Delhi has reported 26,669 active cases, including 21,341 recoveries and 1,969 deaths, taking its total COVID-19 tally to 49,979.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the eighth day in a row. The country has witnessed a surge of 1,89,997 infections from June 1 till 19 with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 64,26,627 samples have been tested up to June 18. A total of 1,76,959 samples have been tested on Thursday, the highest number of tests done in a day so far.

Of the 336 new deaths reported till Friday morning, 100 were in Maharashtra, 65 in Delhi, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 31 in Gujarat, 30 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 10 in Rajasthan, six in Jammu and Kashmir, five in Punjab, four each in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, three in Telangana, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Assam, Jharkhand and Kerala.

Notably, India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. According to Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.

