Coronavirus in India: Over 97,000 cases, 1,201 deaths reported in 24 hours, tally surpasses 46 lakh

India's COVID-19 case tally has crossed 46 lakh mark, with a spike of 97,570 new cases and 1,201 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total case tally now stands at 46,59,985, including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 recoveries and 77,472 deaths, the latest Ministry of Health data suggests. The country recorded a single-day spike of 96,551 cases on Friday.
India's total recoveries also recorded the biggest single-day increase of 81,533 on Saturday. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,40,97,975 samples were tested up to September 10, and 11,63,542 samples were tested on Friday alone. The total recovery rate in India has improved to the highest level ever at 77.77 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate also dropped to 1.66 per cent.
According to the government, 60 per cent of the cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported from only five states -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.
Of the total 76,472 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum deaths at 28,724, followed by 8,231 in Tamil Nadu, 7,067 in Karnataka, 4,687 in Delhi, 4,779 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,282 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,828 in West Bengal, 3,180 in Gujarat and 2,212 in Punjab. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.
India has surpassed Brazil to become the second most affected nation due to coronavirus after the United States. While the US' COVID-19 tally has reached 6,636,247, Brazil has registered 4,283,978 cases of coronavirus so far. World over, total 28,659,615 COVID-19 cases have been recorded so far, of which 20,585,981 patients have recovered. As many as 919,715 people have lost lives due to coronavirus.
Here's the state-wise tally of active coronavirus cases in India
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 286
Andhra Pradesh 96191
Arunachal Pradesh 1689
Assam 29580
Bihar 15190
Chandigarh 2606
Chhattisgarh 31001
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 280
Delhi 26907
Goa 5104
Gujarat 16286
Haryana 18875
Himachal Pradesh 2874
Jammu and Kashmir 15169
Jharkhand 15180
Karnataka 98345
Kerala 27944
Ladakh 803
Madhya Pradesh 18992
Maharashtra 271934
Manipur 1533
Meghalaya 1534
Mizoram 589
Nagaland 1134
Odisha 30450
Puducherry 4878
Punjab 19096
Rajasthan 15859
Sikkim 532
Tamil Nadu 47918
Telengana 32005
Tripura 7365
Uttarakhand 9405
Uttar Pradesh 67321
West Bengal 23461
Total 958316
