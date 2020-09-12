Coronavirus in India: Over 97,000 cases, 1,201 deaths reported in 24 hours, tally surpasses 46 lakh

India's COVID-19 case tally has crossed 46 lakh mark, with a spike of 97,570 new cases and 1,201 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total case tally now stands at 46,59,985, including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 recoveries and 77,472 deaths, the latest Ministry of Health data suggests. The country recorded a single-day spike of 96,551 cases on Friday.

India's total recoveries also recorded the biggest single-day increase of 81,533 on Saturday. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,40,97,975 samples were tested up to September 10, and 11,63,542 samples were tested on Friday alone. The total recovery rate in India has improved to the highest level ever at 77.77 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate also dropped to 1.66 per cent.

According to the government, 60 per cent of the cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported from only five states -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 76,472 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum deaths at 28,724, followed by 8,231 in Tamil Nadu, 7,067 in Karnataka, 4,687 in Delhi, 4,779 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,282 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,828 in West Bengal, 3,180 in Gujarat and 2,212 in Punjab. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

India has surpassed Brazil to become the second most affected nation due to coronavirus after the United States. While the US' COVID-19 tally has reached 6,636,247, Brazil has registered 4,283,978 cases of coronavirus so far. World over, total 28,659,615 COVID-19 cases have been recorded so far, of which 20,585,981 patients have recovered. As many as 919,715 people have lost lives due to coronavirus.

Here's the state-wise tally of active coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 286

Andhra Pradesh 96191

Arunachal Pradesh 1689

Assam 29580

Bihar 15190

Chandigarh 2606

Chhattisgarh 31001

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 280

Delhi 26907

Goa 5104

Gujarat 16286

Haryana 18875

Himachal Pradesh 2874

Jammu and Kashmir 15169

Jharkhand 15180

Karnataka 98345

Kerala 27944

Ladakh 803

Madhya Pradesh 18992

Maharashtra 271934

Manipur 1533

Meghalaya 1534

Mizoram 589

Nagaland 1134

Odisha 30450

Puducherry 4878

Punjab 19096

Rajasthan 15859

Sikkim 532

Tamil Nadu 47918

Telengana 32005

Tripura 7365

Uttarakhand 9405

Uttar Pradesh 67321

West Bengal 23461

Total 958316

