Country well prepared to meet new Covid challenge, assures civil aviation minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia talked about India’s COVID-19 vaccine success story. He said that at a time when countries were “raising walls to protect themselves,” India built an indigenous vaccine that not only saved Indians but was also sent to other countries. Scindia was addressing a presser on the Union Health Ministry’s initiatives to tackle COVID-19.

The Union Minister added that India is producing four vaccines at present– Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN, Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, and Biological E’s novel COVID-19 vaccine.

The minister further said that over 220 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India as of Monday. He added that vaccination rates have gone up amid the recent coronavirus scare in India.

The Union Minister mentioned, “The focus of our government is to transform health care into holistic health care. Following the PM’s vision of ‘One Nation One Health’, we collectively handled COVID. 220 crore doses of vaccine have been administered till this Monday.”

“Health minister is taking a meeting of state health ministers today. We are completely prepared,” Scindia noted. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the state health ministers to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country and the preparedness of the healthcare infrastructure to tackle any surge in COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccination status

Around 31,000 precaution doses were administered on December 20 which went up to over 57,000 booster doses as of December 23. There is also an increase in the overall doses, which includes a rise in the first dose as well as the second dose, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Also read: COVID-19 scare: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers at 3 pm

Also read: What Is BF.7 Covid Variant? China's New Covid Variant Reaches India

Also read: COVID-19 scare: Do we need another vaccine dose? How will India be affected? Dr Randeep Guleria answers