COVID-19: Delhi reports 11,486 cases, positivity rate at 16.36%

Delhi on Saturday reported 11,486 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate declined to 16.36 per cent from a day before.

A total of 14,802 patients recovered from the virus in the preceding 24 hours, while 45 more deaths were recorded, according to the health bulletin issued by the government.

The national capital had recorded 10,756 new cases on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 18.04 per cent.

With the addition of new cases on Saturday, the active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stand at 47,107. Of these, 44,415 patients are in home isolation. A total of 2,423 patients are admitted in hospitals, of which 876 are on oxygen support, including 160 patients who are on ventilator, the data showed.

(More details to follow)

