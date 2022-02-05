COVID-19: Delhi reports 1,604 new cases, positivity rate drops below 3%

Delhi on Saturday reported 1,604 new cases of COVID-19, while the positivity rate declined to 2.87 per cent.

While 3,324 patients recovered in the last 24 hours in the national capital, 17 deaths were also recorded. With Saturday's cases, the case count increased to 18,42,523 and the death toll climbed to 25,969, according to the data shared by the health department.

On Friday, the national capital had reported 2,272 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, while the positivity rate was at 3.85 per cent. Delhi had reported 2,668 cases on Thursday, with a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent and 13 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

On Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to reopen schools, colleges, and gyms in the city with strict COVID-19 protocols. A DDMA order said that classes 9 to 12 will open from February 7, and unvaccinated teachers will not be permitted.

Night curfew will continue in the capital but begin at 11 pm instead of 10 pm. Offices are now allowed to function at 100 per cent capacity, while gyms can also open with restrictions. Schools for nursery to class 8 will reopen from February 14.

(With inputs from agencies)

