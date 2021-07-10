COVID-19: Home Secretary sounds caution on violation of rules at tourist spots; reviews steps taken

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday sounded a note of caution over disregard of COVID-appropriate behaviour at hill stations and tourist locations, and chaired a meeting to review the steps taken by the state governments to check spread of COVID-19 at these locations.

The meeting was held days after videos showing people blatantly disregarding COVID-19 precautions at popular tourist destinations in India went viral.

The meeting was attended by Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog; Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI; Director General, Indian Council for Medical Research; and Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police and Principal Secretaries (Health) of eight states, a statement from Home Ministry said.

During the meeting, Bhalla emphasised that the second wave of COVID is not yet over, and said states should ensure strict adherence to the protocols prescribed in respect of wearing of masks, social distancing and other safe behaviour.

In the same meeting, the overall management of the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination status in Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal was also discussed.

During the meeting, it was observed that the decline of the COVID-19 second wave is at variable phases in different states and union territories. Even though the overall case positivity rate is declining, in certain districts of Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh the case positivity rate is actually over 10 per cent which is a "cause for concern", it said.

States were again asked to follow the five-fold strategy of 'test-track-treat-vaccinate' and maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour. Adequate health infrastructure preparedness, especially in rural, peri-urban and tribal areas, was also advised with a view to tackle any potential future surge in cases, according to the release.

