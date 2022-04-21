COVID-19 in Delhi: 1,009 new cases reported, positivity rate reaches 5.7 per cent

Delhi logged in 1,009 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since February 10. According to the state health bulletin, positivity rate in the national capital climbed to 5.7 per cent and one person died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Active cases in the national capital went up to 2,641, the highest since February 18 when Delhi reported 2,775 active COVID cases. 314 patients recovered from the contagion in the same period.

COVID infections have seen a steady rise in the national capital over the past few days as Delhi logged a 26 per cent spike in daily COVID cases on Tuesday with 632 infections in 24 hours—the highest since February 17. The city registered 461 cases on Saturday whereas the count remained over 500 on Sunday as well as Monday.

City logged 501 cases on Monday whereas 517 cases were reported on Sunday. As per the state health department, the COVID positivity rate went up by 4 times in the last 5 days.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also pointed out in a recent letter to 5 states including Delhi that the national capital has reported an increase in new cases from 998 in the week ending April 12 to 2,671 in the week ending April 19. COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital went up from 1.42 per cent to 3.49 per cent last week.

In this letter, Bhushan advised these states to mandate COVID-appropriate behavior in their respective states. It also urged them to follow the five-fold strategy of “test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behavior.”

(With inputs from Kumar Kunal, DIU)

Also read: COVID-19: Over 2,000 new cases reported for second consecutive day; details here