COVID-19: No fine for not wearing masks in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to do away with fine for not wearing mask at public places in the national capital, sources said.



Currently, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing mask at public places. The decision to withdraw the fine was taken during DDMA's meeting on Thursday, sources said.



However, the Authority is likely to issue an advisory asking people to wear masks at crowded places.



"Withdrawal of fine doesn't mean people should stop using the masks, COVID-appropriate behaviour should be followed," the DDMA sources said.



The decision comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are on a decline across the country, including in Delhi.



Last month, the DDMA had said that no fine will be imposed on people travelling together in private vehicles in Delhi without masks.



(With inputs from Amit Bharadwaj. More details to follow)

