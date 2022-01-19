COVID-19: Nodal officers deployed in Delhi to monitor patient care, vaccination

The Delhi government on Tuesday deployed senior nursing officers from public hospitals as nodal officers to monitor the management of Covid patients and vaccination at private facilities.

Government hospitals have also been asked to find suitable replacement for retired and transferred nursing personnel.

"The competent authority is pleased to deploy senior nursing officers as nodal officers in various private health care facilities from Delhi government hospitals to monitor management of Covid -19 patients along with monitoring of Covid vaccination," read an order issued by the health department.

Delhi on Tuesday logged 11,684 fresh COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate declined to 22.47 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

The national capital had reported 12,527 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent.

A total of 2,730 patients are admitted to hospitals, including 139 on ventilator.