COVID-19: Precaution dose to be of same vaccine as first, second dose, says govt

The government on Saturday said that the precaution dose will be of the same vaccine as the one used for administration of first and second dose and no fresh registrations would be required for precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN platform.



The government on Friday announced that the COVID-19 precaution dose will be available for everyone above 18 years of age from April 10 at private vaccination centres. All those who are above 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of second dose would be eligible for precaution dose.



The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose as well as precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated, the government had said.



Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held an orientation meeting of the health secretaries of all the states and union territories on Saturday for administration of precaution dose to 18-59 years age group.



The private vaccination centres administering precaution doses will have to maintain the vaccination sites as per the guidelines issued earlier by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. They can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 as service charge over and above the cost of vaccine for vaccination, the government said.



"It was emphasised that all vaccinations must mandatorily be recorded of CoWIN platform and both the options of 'Online appointment' and 'Walk-in' registration and vaccination will be available at Private CVCs," the Health Ministry said in a release.



Detailed orientation of state officials was done on various new provisions made on CoWIN platform for the expansion of eligible population for precaution dose and also correction of vaccination certificates by citizens.



Besides, the ministry also advised the states and union territories to accelerate the administration of ongoing free COVID-19 vaccination with first and second dose to 12+ years population and to optimally administer precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population at government vaccination centres.



Additional Secretary (Health) Dr Manohar Agnani and other senior officers of the Union health ministry were present at the virtual meeting, along with the health secretaries, NHM mission directors and other officials from the states and Union territories.

