Supertech towers demolition: Advisory issued for test blast on April 10

Preparations for a test explosion of Supertech twin towers in Noida are underway. The test blast will take place on Sunday, April 10, between 2:30 and 3 pm, said Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, the companies chosen by the Noida authority to demolish the twin towers.



In an advisory issued for residents of neighbouring areas ahead of the test blast at the site in Noida's Sector 93A, the companies said, "A test blast will be performed at the Supertech Emerald Twin Towers situated in sector 93A Noida, India, on Sunday 10.04.2022 at 14H30 Hours."

The advisory added that the residents are required to remain inside their apartments and refrain from standing on their balconies between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm.



"For your own safety, an Exclusion Zone will be enforced by the police. All residents within this zone are required to remain inside their apartments and refrain from standing on their balconies between 14H15 to 14H45 for the duration of the best blast process," it noted.



The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of Supertech's Apex (100 metre) and Ceyane (97 metre) towers on August 31 last year as the twin towers had come up in violation of building norms.



The top court had also rapped the local Noida Authority for approval of the project under its watch.