Covid-19 surge: After slight dip, India sees over 10,500 new Covid cases in 24 hours

After seeing a dip in the last two days, India saw over 10,542 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in India to 63,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,190 with 38 deaths, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.1 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

This comes a day after the country saw about 7,633 new Covid cases. While there was a reduction in the number of cases for two consecutive days, on Wednesday, the number crossed the 10,000-mark yet again.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,50,649, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

As per the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the national capital logged 1,537 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

With the new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally climbed to 20,25,781. Five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 26,572, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

Of the latest fatalities, Covid was the primary cause of death in two cases, the bulletin said.

Also Read: 'Avoid gathering, don't take antibiotics': West Bengal govt issues advisory as Covid cases surge

Also Read: Covid-19 resurgence can swell out-of-pocket expenditure, lead to more loss of labour, experts warn