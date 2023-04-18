Covid-19 update: India logs 7,633 new cases in 24 hours; active caseload at 61,233

India recorded 7,633 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active infections to 61,233, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,152 with 11 deaths.

While four deaths were reported from Delhi, one each was reported from Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab while four fatalities were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,34,859).

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4.42 crore (4,42,42,474) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive so far, according to the ministry's website.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday logged 1,017 Covid-19 cases, while the positivity rate jumped to 32.25 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

With the new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally climbed to 20,24,244. Four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,567, the health department bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, Covid-19 was the primary cause of death in two cases, it stated.

(With PTI inputs)

