Covid-19 Update: India reports 4,282 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

India added 4,282 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while the number of active cases dropped to 47,246, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 5,31,547 with 14 more fatalities, which includes six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

While Covid cases have been on a sharp rise since March this year, over the last few days, there has been a dip in the number of cases.

For instance, on Sunday, India had reported 5,874 coronavirus cases, while the number of active cases was 49,015.

The daily positivity rate recorded on Monday was 4.92 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 4 per cent.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,49,671)

The active cases now constitute 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,43,70,878 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Also Read: LPG cylinder price today: Rates of 19kg cylinder slashed by Rs 171.50; check details here

Also Read: 'Pakistan supports cross-border terrorism, relations with China abnormal': EAM S Jaishankar's big remark