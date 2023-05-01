scorecardresearch
LPG cylinder price today: Rates of 19kg cylinder slashed by Rs 171.50; check details here 

LPG cylinder prices latest: A 19 kg LPG cylinder will be available at a cost of Rs 1,856.50 in Delhi from today. 

Cost of 19 kg commercial cylinder in Mumbai is Rs 1,808.50 whereas it costs Rs 1,960.50 in Kolkata.

LPG cylinder cost today: The government has slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders with effect from May 1. After the recent revision, the cost of a commercial LPG cylinder has gone down by Rs 171.50. A 19 kg LPG cylinder will be available at a cost of Rs 1,856.50 in Delhi from today. 

Cost of 19 kg commercial cylinder in Mumbai is Rs 1,808.50 whereas it costs Rs 1,960.50 in Kolkata. A 19 kg LPG cylinder sells for Rs 2,021.50 in Chennai with effect from today. Prior to this revision, a 19 kg LPG cylinder cost Rs 2,028 in Delhi, Rs 2,132 in Kolkata, Rs 1,980 in Mumbai, and Rs 2,192.50 in Chennai respectively, as per Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). 

A 19 kg LPG cylinder sells for Rs 2,021.50 in Chennai with effect from today. 

State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) reduced the prices of 19 kg LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50 per unit on April 1. Prior to this revision, a 19 kg LPG cylinder cost Rs 2,028 in Delhi, Rs 2,132 in Kolkata, Rs 1,980 in Mumbai, and Rs 2,192.50 in Chennai respectively, as per Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). 

Commercial LPG cylinder prices in metro cities from today

Cities Rates in May (Rs/litre) Rates in April (Rs/litre)
Delhi 1,856 2,028
Mumbai 1,808.50 1,980
Kolkata 1,960.50 2,132
Chennai 2,021.50 2,192.50

OMCs hiked the 19 kg LPG cylinder prices by Rs 350.50 per unit and the prices of domestic cylinders by Rs 50 per unit in March this year. 

Published on: May 01, 2023, 7:26 AM IST
