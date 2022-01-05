COVID-19 vaccination: India administers over 1 crore doses to 15-18 age group

India on Wednesday crossed the milestone of administering over 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those in the 15-18 age group. The vaccination campaign for this age group commenced on Monday.



Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to share the news and appealed those in this age group to get vaccinated at the earliest.



"Superb enthusiasm among Young India for Vaccination...Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine that too on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children," he wrote.



I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/8lXuBD6BZv — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 5, 2022



On December 25, 2021, PM Modi had announced that India will begin COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 years age group from January 3. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is the only vaccine available to this age group as per the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry.



On the first day of the vaccination campaign, India had administered over 40 lakh doses of vaccine. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days.



Today we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against COVID-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15-18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2022



India's total vaccination coverage exceeded 147.72 crore doses as of Wednesday morning. The country reported 58,097 new cases in the last 24 hours, with the daily positivity rate at 4.18 per cent.

