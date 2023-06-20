Covid: DCGI grants EUA to Omicron-specific mRNA-based booster vaccine

Indian drug regulator has granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Omicron-specific mRNA-based booster vaccine for Covid, which was developed using the indigenous platform technology by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, said Centre on Tuesday.

The Department of Biotechnology has facilitated establishing Gennova's mRNA-based next-generation vaccine manufacturing for developing the platform technology from proof of concept till Phase I clinical trial of the prototype mRNA-based vaccine developed against the Wuhan strain.

GEMCOVAC-OM is an Omicron-specific mRNA-based booster vaccine developed using the indigenous platform technology by Gennova in collaboration with DBT. Like the prototype vaccine, GEMCOVAC®-OM is a thermostable vaccine, which does not require ultra-cold chain infrastructure used for other approved mRNA-based vaccines, making it easy for deployment pan India. It is delivered intra-dermally using a needle-free injection device system. "When administered intradermally in participants as a booster, it generated significantly higher immune responses.The clinical outcome demonstrates the need for variant-specific vaccines for desired immune response," said government.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister, Ministry of Science and Technology, commended the efforts of team DBT and said, "I take great pride in DBT fulfilling its mission yet again – enabling technology-driven entrepreneurship through creating this indigenous mRNA-platform technology. We have always supported technology-driven innovation towards the creation of a 'future-ready' technology platform in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbharta."

"Infrastructure to deploy vaccine in India, including LMICs, at 2‑8°C exist today and this innovation is tailored for the existing established supply-chain Infrastructure. The vaccine does not need ultra-low temperature conditions for transport and storage," added Singh.

Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary, DBT, and Chairperson, BIRAC said that Strategic infusion of funds is essential to drive and create an ecosystem for technological innovation, and DBT did just that when it provided support for the development of the nation’s first mRNA-based platform technology. This is a disease-agnostic platform and can be used to make other vaccines in a relatively short developmental timeline. "Clinical Trial Networks, with Consortia of Hospitals was supported by NBM-DBT and the same sites were used for the mRNA vaccine clinical trials," he said.

Speaking on the development, CEO of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Dr. Sanjay Singh, said: "When we started the development of this platform technology and took the proposal to DBT, the Government believed in our capability to develop an mRNA technology platform, and we did it. GEMCOVAC®-OM's getting EUA from the office of the DCGI is a testimony of our efforts to initiate, nurture and enable this 'pandemic ready' technology. India has now developed not one but two mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 using this rapid-disease-agnostic platform technology. I am proud that my team has worked tirelessly over the last two years to develop the nation's first mRNA vaccine. This is a team effort & without the guidance of the Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO and the Vaccine Expert Committee of BIRAC monitoring the project, it would not have been possible."

India witnessed a single-day rise of 36 fresh Covid cases, the lowest since March 2020, while the active caseload declined to 1,844, according to Union Health Ministry data released on Tuesday.

The number of fatalities currently stands at 5,31,897 (5.31 lakh), the data, updated at 8 am on Tuesday, showed.

The total number of Covid cases currently stands at 4,49,93,579 (4.49 crore).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,59,838 (4.44 crore) while the case fatality rate is at 1.18 per cent.