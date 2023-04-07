Covid surge: Health Minister asks states to conduct mock drills at hospitals on April 10, 11

Amid rising Covid cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked states on Friday to stay alert and remain prepared for Covid management.

Mandaviya reviewed Covid situation and asks states to identify emergency hotspots, ramp up testing, ensure hospital infrastructure readiness.

Mandaviya asked state health ministers to visit hospitals to review mock drills across all health facilities on April 10, 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

States have been advised to identify emergency hotspots, ramp up testing, vaccination and ensure readiness of hospital infrastructure.

India recorded 6,050 new cases in last 24 hours while the active case tally stood at 28,303 on Friday.

The Covid cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 and 3038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5.

In the meeting with state health ministers and principal and additional chief secretaries held virtually, Mandaviya stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

Mandaviya also emphasised on creating awareness about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.