Covid update: Delhi sees 733 new cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate at 20%; 926 fresh cases in Maharashtra

At 733, Delhi reported 21% jump in new Covid cases on Friday, which is highest in over 7 months, according to data shared by the city government's Health department. The national capital also saw two Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Delhi's positivity rate currently stands at nearly 20%.

Delhi logged 606 fresh Covid cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 16.98%.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 926 Covid cases, a sizable rise from 803 cases added to the tally a day earlier, while the death toll increased by three, a health official said.

The state's tally stands at 81,48,599 and the fatality count was 1,48,457, he added.

Mumbai led with 276 new cases, a rise of 27% from the previous day, while the three deaths were reported in Gondia, Kolhapur and Raigad districts, the official informed.

The recovery count increased by 423 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,95,655, leaving the state with an active caseload of 4,487, he said.

At a Covid review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, it was observed that Maharashtra was among the three states with 10 or more districts having positivity rate (cases per 100 tests) of more than 10%.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 20,13,403. The data showed that 3,678 Covid tests were conducted on Thursday.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in the number of fresh Covid infections over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the rise in Covid cases and is ''prepared to face any eventuality'', Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said last week.

Addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting on the Covid situation, Kejriwal said there was no need to worry for now and the city government was taking all required steps.

Delhi recorded 293 fresh cases on Monday with the positivity rate rising to 18.53 per cent, which meant nearly one out of every five people tested returned a positive result.

The number of fresh cases had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Nearly 120 of the 7,989 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals in the city are occupied while 1,491 patients are in home isolation, the Health Department said on Friday.

The number of active cases currently stands at 2,331, it added.

Amid a gradual increase in the number of Covid cases in Delhi, medical experts say the new XBB.1.16 variant of the virus could be driving the surge.

However, they maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots of vaccines.

They also said the rise in cases could be the result of more people getting themselves tested for Covid as a precaution when they actually get infected with the influenza virus and develop fever and related symptoms.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has said the rise in the number of influenza cases is due to the Influenza A sub-type H3N2.

The H3N2 virus is leading to more hospitalisation than the other subtypes. The symptoms include a runny nose, persistent cough, and fever.

With inputs from agencies