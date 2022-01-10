Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home quarantine. Singh shared the news on Twitter and said he currently has mild symptoms.

"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," he wrote.

India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the last few days. On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar had also tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to assess the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country amid a surge in cases and emergence of Omicron variant.

The prime minister stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He asked officials to maintain co-ordination regarding this with the states.

