Delhi govt may make first COVID-19 vaccine dose mandatory for entry to public places

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government may propose to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to make the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccine obligatory by December 15 for entry to public places as well as incentivise people with discounts, cash prizes and lottery to motivate them to get vaccinated, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi government may also propose that getting fully vaccinated be made mandatory for entry to public places such as metro stations and malls by March 31 next year, officials told PTI.

They also cited examples of the European nations that have adopted a vaccine transport mechanism thus restricting access to public places for the uninoculated.

The officials further stated that countries like the US, Philippines, Moscow and Mexico have incentivised vaccination.

In a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority held in September to review Delhi's COVID-19 situation, the city health secretary had suggested many measures, including making vaccination mandatory for entry to malls and metro trains.

"It is also the right time to de-incentivise/incentivize remaining beneficiaries for vaccination by making vaccination mandatory for entry into malls Delhi Metro, restaurants and offices," the minutes of the meeting read.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Tuesday that 97% of Delhiites have received their first dose of vaccine, and 57% are fully inoculated.

"These are good numbers," he had said and urged people to get their second dose soon.

