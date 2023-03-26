Delhi hospitals conduct Covid-19 mock drill amid rise in cases

Delhi government-run hospitals on Sunday did a mock drill to examine the preparation to deal with a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases.

The directive was issued to assess the readiness of health, infrastructure, and logistics, including the supply of oxygen, in light of the increasing Covid-19 and influenza-type illnesses.

Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, Lok Nayak Hospital told news agency ANI “We have reserved 450 beds for Covid. We have 5 PSA oxygen plants. We also have D-type oxygen cylinders. Earlier there were zero patients, but in the last 2-3 days four patients have been admitted".

"All the MS/MDs and CDMOs of all the hospitals of Delhi government are hereby requested to hold a mock drill on 26.03.2023 (Sunday) to check the preparedness of health, infrastructure, and logistics including availability of oxygen, so as to prepare for any eventuality, especially in view of increasing COVID-19 and influenza type cases," according to the order.

The number of Covid cases in Delhi has increased in recent days, coinciding with a significant spike in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

According to data given by the health department, 139 new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi on Saturday, with a positive rate of 4.98 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, India logged 1,890 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 149 days.

India last recorded such high numbers on October 28, 2022, when the cases recorded in a single day stood at 2,208.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated, the number of active cases in the country has increased to 9,433 and the total death toll has risen to 5,30,831 with seven new fatalities.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday said that countrywide mock drills will be conducted on April 10-11.

A joint advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) read that both public and private health facilities in all districts are likely to take part in the exercise to assess the availability of medicines, hospital beds, medical equipment, and medical oxygen.

