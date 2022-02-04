Delhi logs 2,272 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate dips further

Delhi on Friday reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in comparison to the number of daily cases reported on Thursday.



With 2,272 new virus cases, the national capital's caseload increased to 18,40,919, according to data shared by the city health department. The city currently has 11,716 active cases



Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped further from 4.30 per cent yesterday to 3.85 per cent today.



A total of 20 more fatalities were reported, pushing the death toll to 25,952. Delhi also reported 4,166 recoveries in the last 24 hours.



The total COVID-19 tests conducted today stood at 59,036, slightly lower than the tests conducted on Thursday, which was 61,992.



The number of daily cases in Delhi has declined after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13 in the third wave.



The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.



Earlier today, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), amid the drop in COVID-19 cases, has also decided to reopen schools, colleges, and gyms in the city with strict Covid-19 protocols. The DDMA order said classes 9 to 12 will open in a phased manner, and unvaccinated teachers will not be permitted.



The night curfew will continue in the capital but begin at 11 pm instead of 10 pm. Offices are now allowed to function with a 100 per cent capacity, and gyms will open with restrictions. Schools for nursery to class 8 will reopen from February 14.



In the last DDMA meeting, the Delhi government had recommended the reopening of schools, stating that it is necessary to prevent further damage to the social and economic well-being of children.