Delhi records over 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for second time in a week

Delhi has reported 1,042 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Department bulletin shared on Friday night. The national capital also reported two COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.This is the second time in this week after Wednesday that Delhi has recorded over 1,000 daily cases.

With this, the national capital's positivity rate has marginally fallen from 4.71 per cent on Thursday to 4.64 per cent today.

The city also witnessed 757 recoveries in a day while the active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,235.

Recently COVID-19 cases have been surging in the national capital. Delhi on Thursday had recorded 965 COVID-19 cases, according to the Health Department bulletin. The national capital reported a single COVID-19 related death while 635 people recovered from the infection in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced on Friday that Rs 500 fine will be imposed on anyone found not wearing masks in public places in the national capital. However, the penalty won’t be applicable to people travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

Further, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has once again advised people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 behaviour such as wearing face masks.

DMRC stated that as part of the continued measures for containing the COVID-19 spread, random flying squads will be deployed to ensure that the Covid Safety protocol is adhered to by the passengers inside trains and premises.

DMRC added that passengers will be counselled to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines and offenders will even be penalized on the spot, if required.