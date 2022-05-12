Delhi reports 1,032 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate at 3.64%

Delhi reported 1,032 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the health department bulletin issued on Thursday evening. There was a marginal 6 per cent jump in daily cases compared to the previous day when it had reported 970 infections.

The national capital also saw zero COVID-19 related deaths and 1,306 recoveries from the infection in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the national capital dropped to 4,928 from 5,502 on the previous day. However, the positivity has risen to 3.64 per cent today from 3.34 per cent yesterday. The city conducted 28,386 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

Delhi reported 3,743 positive patients in home isolation, and 153 patients admitted in the hospital. Out of the 9,578 hospital beds, only 1.81 per cent or 173 beds are occupied according to the health bulletin. The capital vaccinated 18,108 beneficiaries in last 24 hours.

Recently COVID-19 cases have been surging in the national capital. Delhi on Wednesday 970 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, according to the health department bulletin. The national capital also saw zero COVID-19 related deaths. Wednesday was the first time since April 15 that the positivity rate in Delhi has gone down below four per cent.

According to experts, the spurt in COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate in Delhi over the last few weeks do not suggest the onset of a new wave, but people should keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection.

Eminent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya had earlier said the test positivity rate was stagnant, which means the infection was spreading at the same rate and there was no wave.