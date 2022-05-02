Delhi reports 1,076 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate rises to 6.42%

Delhi on Monday reported 1,076 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the health department bulletin. There was a significant 27.5 per cent dip in daily cases compared to the previous day when it had reported 1,485 infections.

The national capital also saw zero COVID-19-related deaths and 1,329 recoveries from the infection in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the national capital dropped to 5,744 from 5,997 on the previous day. However, the positivity has risen to 6.42 per cent today from 4.89 per cent yesterday. The city conducted 16,753 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Delhi has been reporting over 1,000 coronavirus cases daily for the past eight days.

Delhi reported 4,490 positive patients in home isolation, and 178 patients admitted in the hospital. Out of the 9,577 hospital beds, only 1.99 per cent or 191 beds are occupied according to the health bulletin. The capital vaccinated 9,568 beneficiaries in last 24 hours.

Recently COVID-19 cases have been surging in the national capital. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital but the situation is not serious as people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low.

He had attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccinations and naturally acquired immunity.