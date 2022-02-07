Delhi reports 1,151 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 2.62%

Delhi on Monday reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in comparison to the number of daily cases reported on Sunday

With 1,151 new virus cases, the national capital's caseload increased to 18,45,084, according to data shared by the city health department. The city currently has 7,885 active cases

However, the positivity rate increased marginally from 2.45 per cent to 2.62 percent in the last 24 hours.

A total of 15 more fatalities were reported, pushing the death toll to 25,998. Delhi also reported 2,120 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total COVID-19 tests conducted today stood at 43,991.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has declined after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13 in the third wave.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Meanwhile, last Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to reopen schools, colleges, and gyms in the city with strict COVID-19 protocols. A DDMA order said that classes 9 to 12 will open from February 7, and unvaccinated teachers will not be permitted.

Night curfew will continue in the capital but begin at 11 pm instead of 10 pm. Offices are now allowed to function at 100 per cent capacity, while gyms can also open with restrictions. Schools for nursery to class 8 will reopen from February 14.