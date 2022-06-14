Delhi reports over 1,100 COVID cases, 2 deaths in 24 hrs, positivity rate dips

Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,118 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate slightly dipped to 6.50 per cent today from 7.06 per cent on Monday, according to the health bulletin.

On Monday, the national capital had reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the disease.

With the new cases reported on Monday, Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 19,14,530 and the death toll stands at 26,223, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Moreover, 500 patients recovered from COVID-19, while active cases stand at 3,177.

The city had on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate had risen to 4.35 per cent. It had on Saturday reported 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent and zero death.

