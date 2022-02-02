Delhi reports slight rise in daily COVID cases; positivity rate drops further

Delhi on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, but the case positivity rate dropped further.

With 3,028 new virus cases, the national capital's caseload increased to 18,35,979, according to data shared by the city health department. Delhi on Monday reported 2,683 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped from 5.09 per cent yesterday to 4.73 per cent today.

A total of 27 more fatalities were reported, pushing the death toll to 25,919. Delhi also reported 4,679 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 63,982, it said.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Meanwhile, in view of declining COVID-19 cases in Delhi, a decision on easing restrictions to contain the virus spread is likely to be taken during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will chair the meeting, which will take place via virtual mode. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present at the meeting.

Notably, during the last DDMA meeting on January 27, it was decided to relax several COVID-related curbs including the odd-even opening of marketplaces and the weekend curfew. However, the night curfew is still in effect in the national capital.

