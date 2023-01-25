'Employers can't insist on Covid-19 vaccinations', says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ruled that employers cannot insist on their employees getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Court disposed all pending applications concerning the matter, directing that vaccines cannot be 'insisted upon by the employer', according to a report by Economic Times.

The report added that the decision came after a government teacher launched a plea seeking permission to teach, without being forced into taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

A single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha M. Singh granted relief to the petitioner, permitting her to make a representation to the concerned authority for service benefits and directed that a decision on the same be taken within 30 days.

Post this, Singh disposed all pending applications with the direction that Covid-19 vaccination cannot be insisted upon by the employer.

Current Covid scenario in India

An expert recently discounted the need for the fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine given the current evidence about the coronavirus and its variants.

If a person has taken a third dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, it means his T-cell immune response has been trained thrice, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar told PTI on the sidelines of a function on Tuesday.

"The core virus (of Covid-19) has not been changed so much that a new vaccine would be needed, so try and have trust in our T-cell immune response," he said.

He further added that looking at the current evidence (of variants of the virus), it is not that big that there is any need for the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, he pointed that old people and those suffering from chronic morbidities should continue to take precautions such as wearing of masks.

Gangakhedkar appealed to follow two things, including taking a precautionary dose and taking all the precautions for those who are in a vulnerable group.

India saw a single-day rise of 89 coronavirus infections, while the active case count came down by three to stand at 1,931, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.06 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

Active cases now constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Sushma Swaraj told me Pakistan was planning nuclear attack on India after Balakot: Mike Pompeo