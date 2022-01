External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the union minister also urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.

Have tested Covid positive.



Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 27, 2022

Jaishankar had last taken part in a virtual event titled "The French Presidency: EU-India Partnership in the Indo Pacific.

