Former US president Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Former US President Barack Obama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat.

"I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down," he tweeted.

Obama had recently returned to Washington, DC, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, falling case rates in the US have triggered the relaxation of most public health measures imposed by cities, states and the federal government.

There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when the average was closer to 800,000.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US death toll from the two-year coronavirus pandemic stood on Sunday at a little over 967,000, from nearly 79.5m cases.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 75.2% of US adults are fully vaccinated and 47.7% of the fully vaccinated have received a booster.

