Govt restricts physical attendance for staff; discontinues biometric attendance

The Centre has allowed 50 per cent of its employees below the level of Under Secretary to work from home amid rising coronavirus cases, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.



Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees have been exempted from attending offices according to the new orders.



Further, the order said that central government officers/staff would have to follow staggered timing to avoid overcrowding in offices. Office will follow two shifts to avoid overcrowding from 9 am to 5:30 pm and 10 am to 6:30 pm.



The move to restrict the maximum attendance came after the Department of Personnel Training (DoPT) said that the 'biometric attendance' was being stopped as part of its efforts to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. Biometric attendance was resumed in November 2021 after nearly one-and-a-half years.



Meetings, as per DoPT order, must be conducted via video-conferencing as far as possible and personal meetings and visitors, unless absolutely necessary, avoided.



All the officers/staff residing in Covid containment zones have also been exempted from coming to the office till containment zones are de-notified, it said in the order issued to all central government departments.