Health Ministry writes to Kerala, Delhi, 3 other states over rising COVID cases

The Union Health Ministry on Friday issued a letter to five states that saw a jump in COVID-19 cases in the last week. These states are Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram. In the letter, the Centre has urged authorities of the states/UTs to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required.

The letter has come at a time when the country has witnessed a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, with less than 1,000 fresh cases being reported daily for the past few days. However, fresh cases see a slight uptick in some states if the country.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in the letter, advised the state authorities to continue monitoring the spread of coronavirus infection and has asked them to undertake the necessary steps for effective management of the pandemic.

Bhushan stressed the need for the states to follow the five-fold strategy -- Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

"lt is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread & evolution," the letter read.

The letter stated that Kerala has seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 13.45 per cent to 15.53 per cent as it reported 2321 fresh cases over the past week ending April 8.

Maharashtra also saw its positivity rate rise from 0.39 per cent to 0.43 per cent in the past week. It reported 794 new cases in the last week.

Mizoram's positivity rate jumped from 4.38 per cent to 16.48 per cent in the past week. The Northeast stated reported 814 new cases in the last week.

Haryana's positivity rate in the last week went from 0.51 per cent to 1.06 per cent. The state logged in 416 new coronavirus cases in the week ending April 8

While Delhi saw its positivity rate in the last week jump from 0.51 per cent to 1.25 per cent. The national capital reported 826 new cases in the last week.

The ministry had assured the states that it will continue to provide requisite support in order to bring the pandemic situation under control.

