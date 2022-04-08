Nearing full Covid vaccination coverage, India allows booster doses for adults

Nearing full immunisation of the eligible Indian population against Covid-19, the central government on Friday allowed all adults to take booster shots from April 10. Termed as “precaution dose”, the third shot of the Covid-19 vaccines will be made available to those aged 18 and above and can be taken at the private vaccination centres through the government.

“The administration of Precaution Dose to 18 and above aged population through Private Vaccination Centres would start from 10th April (Sunday), 2022. All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose. This facility would be available in all Private Vaccination Centres,” the union health ministry said in a statement. Government sources said that eligible beneficiaries will be allowed to take the same vaccine for which they have already completed the immunisation schedule of two doses.

From shortage of shots to booster doses for all adults, India’s national Covid-19 vaccination program has come a long way in last one year. About 96 per cent of all 15 and above population in the country have already received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose. About 83 per cent of 15 and above population has received both the doses, the union health ministry data showed.

According to the union health ministry data, more than 2.4 crore “Precaution Doses” have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60 and above population group. The data also showed that 45 per cent of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose. The on-going free vaccination programme through Government Vaccination Centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as Precaution Dose to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60 and above population would continue and would be accelerated, the government said.

“Adding an extra layer of safety, Precaution Dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at Private Vaccination Centres. All 18+ who have completed 9 months after administration of 2nd dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose,” Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister tweeted.

Research has shown that booster doses prevent severe diseases. As per a study published in The Lancet in November 2021, a booster dose of vaccine is more effective in reducing severe Covid-19-related outcomes in individuals compared to two shots received at least five months ago.

“Research suggests that a booster dose can reduce the risk of infection as well as severe illness when someone has COVID-19. People who have a severely or moderately weakened immune system need to get an additional booster shot,” Dr Shankar Narang, COO, Paras Healthcare said.

“For adolescents and adults eligible for a booster shot, it is important to know that these doses are safe and have substantial benefits. During the latest Omicron surge, people who already had their booster shots faced less severity and did not suffer from serious consequences or even death from COVID-19 as compared to people who were unvaccinated, and unlikely to be hospitalised,” he said.

While India has already opened up all economic activities ending all Covid restrictions, booster doses may prove to be an additional prevention for the working population.

“The announcement helps us target our demographic dividend -- the workforce which powers India’s economic growth. The precautionary will safeguard people above 18 and most importantly the ones who have co-morbidities from infectious stages of the disease. Those going to work will have an additional benefit with the government’s decisions,” said Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head, Medical Strategy and Operations, Fortis Healthcare.

With gradual slowdown in consumption of vaccines after majority of the population receiving the doses, the government seems to have surplus doses of Covid-19 vaccines. According to the government data, more than 187.03 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. This makes more than 16.36 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

