India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.07 crore, national recovery rate 97.13%

With 12,899 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,90,183, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,80,455 , according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to 1,54,703 with 107 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,80,455 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.13 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,55,025 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,92,16,019 samples have been tested up to February 3 with 7,42,841 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Also read: Take action or face action: Centre's notice to Twitter on 'farmer genocide' hashtag