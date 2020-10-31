India reports 48,268 new coronavirus cases; total cases at 81 lakh

India's coronavirus caseload stood at 8.1 million on Saturday, with 48,268 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

India has the world's second-highest caseload, behind only the United States, but new infections have seen a dip since September.

Deaths rose up by 551, taking total mortalities to 121,641, the health ministry said.

