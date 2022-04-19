Indian scientists develop plasma-based decontaminant for COVID-19

Indian scientists have developed a plasma-based disinfectant which could act as a green decontaminant for COVID-19. The disinfectant has been generated with the help of cold atmospheric pressure plasma (CAP).

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, a team of scientists such as Dr. Kamatchi Sankaranarayanan, Dr. Mojibur R. Khan, and Dr. H. Bailung from the Life Sciences and Physical Sciences divisions from the Institute of the Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), an autonomous research Institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, Guwahati, Assam has demonstrated that the plasma generated by cold atmospheric pressure (CAP) has the potential to deactivate SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. This spike protein is known to bind itself to human ACE2 receptor for inducing viral infection and subsequently causing COVID-19.

Plasma is the fourth state of matter which makes up most of the universe. When produced in controlled conditions in the lab it is termed as Cold Atmospheric Pressure Plasma (CAP). The scientists passed plasma forming gases such as helium, argon, and air through a high voltage electric field which led to the formation of a stable plasma with a mixture of ions, and electrons emitting a pink glow of CAP inside the reaction chamber, the ministry said.

The government scientists noted that COVID-19 pandemic had brought forth the urgent need for decontaminants that can limit the spread of infectious diseases through contact. However, most decontaminants consisted of chemicals which are hazardous for the environment. This encouraged researchers to work towards greener alternatives.

The research has also been recently published in the international journal of the RSC (Royal Society of Chemistry).

Advances show that short-lived highly reactive oxygen and nitrogen species (ROS/RNS) generated in the plasma can lead to a complete deactivation of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which occurs within two minutes of the CAP treatment, the ministry said.

The RT-PCR analysis has also established that CAP can deactivate the RNA of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as per the statement from the ministry.



“The research was conducted at the Covid-19COVID-19 testing and research facility of IASST which has carried out more than 1.54 lakhs tests till date,” said Ashis K. Mukherjee, director, IASST.