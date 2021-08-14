Lesser breakthrough infections after second dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Govt data

India reported a total of 2.6 lakh breakthrough infections in people who got vaccinated against COVID-19 till August 3, as per the data collated by government agencies. However, the tally of breakthrough infections was much lower among the fully inoculated population than those who were administered just one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

While 1.7 lakh breakthrough infections were reported in the population that got only one dose of the vaccine, only 87,049 breakthrough infections were reported among the people who got both doses of the jab. Overall, 53.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the government’s Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Union Health Ministry is keeping a close eye on breakthrough infections in India and will also make a tracking portal functional in the coming weeks, sources told India Today. It is unclear if the portal will be open to public.

Meanwhile, Kerala has reported 40,000 breakthrough COVID-19 cases. National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) chief Sujeet Singh wrote a letter to Kerala’s principal secretary urging the state government to investigate vaccine breakthrough cases thoroughly.

NCDC also asked the Kerala government to send adequate number of samples for genome sequencing to either NCDC Delhi or other INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSL). Genome sequencing of breakthrough samples is being conducted across different states to confirm virus variants.

The central body also sought a detailed assessment of parameters like disease severity/hospitalisation, home isolation, need for intensive care and outcome of such cases. Experts believe that breakthrough infections after vaccination are more prevalent in older adults and those with immunocompromising conditions.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

