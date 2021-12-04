Maharashtra detects first case of Omicron variant as South Africa returnee tests positive

Maharashtra on Saturday detected its first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 as a man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai who had arrived from South Africa tested positive.

The man had arrived at Delhi airport from South Africa via Dubai before flying to Mumbai, officials of the state's health department said. This is the fourth case of Omicron variant in India.

The 33-year-old man had arrived in Delhi on November 23 and had given his samples for COVID-19 testing at the Delhi airport. He had then taken a flight to Mumbai, news agency PTI reported official sources as saying in Delhi.

Earlier today, a passenger who landed in Gujarat's Jamnagar from South Africa tested positive for the Omicron variant, according to the state's health department. Cases of the variant were first detected in Karnataka in India.

A man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation area has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. He is the first official case in the state, Maharashtra health department director Dr Archana Patil said.

The man came with a group of four people. The health department is tracing and tracking them. They will be subjected to RT-PCR test as well as genome sequencing will be done, Patil said.

