Maharashtra records 155 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 155 new coronavirus cases and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said. It took the caseload in the state to 78,77,732 and death toll to 1,47,843.

There are 998 active cases in Maharashtra now.

On Friday, the state had reported 148 new infections and two deaths.

As many as 135 patients recovered during the day, increasing the tally of recovered cases to 77,28,891.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- comprising Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas -- reported 115 infections during the day.

The Pune division -- which comprises Pune, Solapur and Satara districts -- recorded 27 new cases.

The lone death was reported from Mumbai.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent while the death rate is 1.87 per cent.

With 26,995 new coronavirus tests conducted since previous evening, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,01,88,145.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,77,732; new cases 155; death toll 1,47,843; total recoveries 77,28,891; active cases 998; total tests 8,01,88,145.

