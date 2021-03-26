Mauritius waives off all risks from Serum, Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccines

India has been gracious to supply Covid-19 vaccines to Mauritius, but the island nation in the Indian Ocean has been even more accommodative in terms of indemnity against any potential adverse reaction arising out of vaccine administration.

The registration and consent form for Covid-19 vaccination issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness of Mauritius government requires the beneficiary to "waive all claims against the State of Mauritius, the Global Health Partnership (GAVI Alliance), donor States or organisations, manufacturers of the vaccine and their agents for any adverse event following immunisation".

The waiver from seeking compensation of any kind of harm cover "injuries and death, whether known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, which arise from/during or as a result of the vaccine, regardless of whether or not caused, in whole or part, by the negligence or other fault on their part". The consent form says the recipient of the vaccine will "release and forever discharge them from all claims".

The "Waiver, Release and Hold Harmless Agreement" section states like this: "I acknowledge that as a result of the vaccination certain risks are involved and that any adverse event following immunisation which might include injuries and death could occur to me. I accept and voluntarily incur and assume all risks of any adverse event following immunisation, including injuries and death that arise during or result from the administration of the vaccine".

The section also says the beneficiary is agreeing to indemnify and hold governments, companies and global organisations involved in Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing and supply "harmless from and against any and all losses, liabilities, damages, costs or expenses, including but not limited to reasonable attorneys' fees and other litigation costs and expenses incurred by any of these parties as a result of any claims or suits that I (or anyone claiming by, under or through me) may bring against any of them to recover any losses, liabilities, costs, damages, or expenses that arise during or result from the vaccine".

The government of Mauritius is providing vaccines free to its citizens. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s Covid-19 update, Mauritius has seen 860 confirmed cases and 10 deaths from January 3, 2020, to March 25, 2021. A total of 96,000 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered by Mauritius till March 23. India's Ministry of External Affairs said India has, till March 25, supplied one lakh Covishield (manufactured by Serum Institute of India) vaccines as a grant to Mauritius, and another 3 lakh vaccines (1 lakh of Covishield and 2 lakh Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech) under a commercial agreement with the country.

