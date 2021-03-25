COVID's double mutant virus scares India, govt unsure if this caused spike

The INSACOG, a network of 10 Indian labs, dedicated to conducting genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating COVID-19 viruses, has detected a double mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus. The mutant virus has been detected in 15-20 per cent samples collected from Maharashtra. The Union Health Ministry is however doubtful, if these variants have been behind the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the nation. Watch the video for more.

