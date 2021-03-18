MIT-Manipal hostel area in Karnataka's Udupi declared containment zone

Hostel area in the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Udupi, Karnataka, has been declared a containment zone after reporting many Covid-19 cases. The hostel houses around 5,800 students, of which 20 have tested positive for coronavirus. The patients have been shifted to a separate block and are doing well so far, say the institute authorities.

"There has been a rise in numbers in Udupi district and the neighbouring district of Mangaluru - both of which are close to Kerala. With cases reported in the MIT campus, the district administration said the MIT campus should be a containment zone," Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dr Narayana Sabhahit told NDTV. The MIT is a unit of the MAHE.

Sabhahit said the students area has been sealed while the academic area remains unaffected. The institute has restricted movement across the campus and online classes are on. It has also been reported that considering the rising number of cases, the institute has rescheduled the first semester BTech exam for the last semester.

Karnataka has logged 1,275 new COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.63 lakh and the toll to 12,407, the latest data by the health department suggests. Bengaluru Urban, with 786 cases, continued to top the state in the number of infections. India reported 35,871 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, highest in 2021 so far. The country also recorded 17,741 recoveries and 172 deaths too, suggests the health ministry data.

