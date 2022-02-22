More COVID-19 vaccines to be added in the basket for those below 18 yrs: Govt

India’s basket of COVID-19 vaccines for those below 18 years of age is expanding gradually with more options becoming available for school children. Officials in the Union Health Ministry said that the more vaccines for younger age group would soon be ready for roll out as the government is mulling on vaccinating children below 15 years of age.

"We have approved some vaccines for below those below 18 years of age but we have to decide when we can begin vaccinating those below 15. Scientific evidence is being evaluated for taking a decision. In the meantime, we are adding more vaccines in the basket so that younger people have more choices of vaccines," said a senior health ministry official.

In the latest development, India's drug regulator granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Corbevax, India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19 by Biological E. Limited for the 12 to 18 age group. The vaccine received the approval for restricted use in an emergency situation based on interim results (of the ongoing phase II/III clinical study). “Once fully vaccinated, children can resume their activities and educational pursuits in schools and colleges without any apprehension,” Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E. Limited, said.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India has also sought emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator for its COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the 12 to 17 year age group.

With vaccine options available for the people younger than 18 years of age, the country can move towards fully reopening the schools. “The expansion of the bracket of COVID-19 vaccination for children is good news. Earlier this year, the government approved vaccination of children in the 15 to 18 age group. Now, the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has recommended restricted and emergency use of Biological E’s Corbevax for children above 12 years of age,” Manju Rana, Director Schools, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Schools.

“This will help to inoculate younger children against COVID-19 and instil confidence in parents to send their wards to school. The schools are already beginning to open across India and vaccinating children is a positive move for Indian education to return to normalcy. But, it’s important that schools must continue to observe all Covid safety protocols. We shouldn’t let our guard down,” Rana added.

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), on the application for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the 12-17 year age group, stated that data from two studies on about 2,707 individuals aged 12 to 17 years show Covovax is highly efficacious, immunogenic, safe and well-tolerated in this age group.

Covovax is a protein subunit COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc, an American biotechnology company based in Gaithersburg, to be manufactured and marketed in India by SII as Covovax.

Zydus Cadila has also recently delivered the first lot of promised doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Zycov D to the government, which is the first approved vaccine for children above 12. India is currently inoculating adolescents between 15 and 18 years with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that COVID-19 Vaccination of youngsters between 15-18 age group is going on in full swing across the country. Meanwhile India has administered over 176 crore doses as on Tuesday.