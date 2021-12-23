Omicron in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal to hold review meet; issue guidelines today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting to access the preparedness and management vis-à-vis the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus and a possible third wave today.

During this meeting, Kejriwal is likely to discuss the preparations regarding a potential third COVID-19 wave and the Omicron threat with cabinet ministers and officials. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion on hospital beds, medicines and home-isolation measures.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday placed bans on Christmas and New Year celebrations in the national capital. The DDMA, in its order, directed district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential COVID-19 super spreader areas before Christmas and New Year. DMs and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have also been directed to tighten the enforcement machinery to ensure people follow social distancing norms and wear masks.

“All district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area falling under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, colonies, marketsd and crowded places which have the potential of becoming superspreaders of coronavirus and its Omicron variant,” the DDMA order said.

The order further said that DMs and DCPs should deploy a sufficient number of enforcement teams on the field for keeping vigil at public places to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour to avoid any possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the DDMA order, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious festival related congregations are banned throughout the national capital.

Restaurants and bars in Delhi are allowed to have up to 50 percent seating capacity. Meanwhile, India’s Omicron tally has reached 238 on Thursday morning, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Maximum Omicron cases have been reported from Maharashtra (65), followed by Delhi (57). Telangana has reported 24 cases, Gujarat logged 22 cases and Karnataka 19 cases. Haryana and Uttarakhand also reported their first case of Omicron on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)

