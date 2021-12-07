Omicron scare: 100 foreign returnees untraceable in Thane

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation stated on Tuesday that 100 foreign returnees have gone untraceable amid the Omicron variant scare. The corporation chief Vijay Suryavanshi said that 295 individuals had returned to the township in Thane district and 109 have gone untraceable.

Mobile phones of some of these returnees were switched off and many of the addresses provided were found to be locked.

Suryavanshi reiterated that all returnees to the KDMC limits from ‘at risk’ countries will have to undergo a 7-day home quarantine, and a COVID-19 test will be conducted on the eighth day. "Even if it is negative, they will have to undergo another 7-day home quarantine and it would be the duty of housing society members to ensure the norm is not violated. Marriages, gatherings etc are being watched to curb violations," he said.

The KDMC chief said that around 72 per cent of the people in the township have taken their first dose of the vaccine and 52 per cent are fully vaccinated.

One Omicron case was detected in a Dombivali resident recently.

Separately, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Karnataka had stated that 10 returnees had gone missing. It subsequently tracked down the 10 individuals who had gone missing after their arrival from South Africa.

On Sunday, 17 cases of Omicron were reported in the country – one from Delhi, seven from Maharashtra and nine from Rajasthan.

