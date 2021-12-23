Omicron scare: PM Modi to hold COVID review meeting today at 6.30 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Thursday at 6.30 pm to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country as cases of Omicron are rising.

India has so far reported more than 200 cases of Omicron variant, with Delhi leading the tally. As of Wednesday, the city has reported 57 cases. It is followed by Maharashtra (54), Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14). Jammu and Kashmir has reported three Omicron cases, while Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have two cases each.

The Centre had earlier asked states to impose night curfew and manage large gatherings amid a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in different parts of the country.

Further, on Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) banned gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

According to the new orders, all restaurants and bars can run at 50 per cent of seating capacity, while not more than 200 people can participate in a marriage function.