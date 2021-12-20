Omicron variant: ‘Better to stay prepared’, says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria said that India should be prepared for any eventuality in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom. He added it is much better to be prepared “than to get caught off-guard”.

“We should prepare and hope that things are not as bad as in the United Kingdom. We need more data on Omicron. Whenever there is a surge in other parts of the world, we need to monitor it closely and be prepared for any eventuality. It is better to stay prepared than to get caught off-guard,” Guleria told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, India reported 153 Omicron cases after Maharashtra logged six and Gujarat reported 4 more case of the new COVID-19 variant respectively. Omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories so far – Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Telangana (20), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (14), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

The World Health Organisation, on the other hand, said that Omicron has been detected in 89 countries and its doubling rate in places with community transmission is every 1.5 to 3 days. The Geneva-based global health watchdog also said that Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the Delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake Delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where the new variant is spreading locally.

It added that Omicron is spreading at a great pace even in countries having high vaccination rates or where a large population has recovered from COVID-19. WHO classified Omicron as a variant of concern on November 26. South Africa reported the first Omicron case on November 2.

(With agency inputs)

